Lulu Irene Bradley Sink Perry Robbins, 98, passed away peacefully at the Bradford County Manor on October 29, 2020. The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff at the Manor for their care of her throughout her stay. You are a credit to your profession.
Lulu Irene Bradley Sink Perry Robbins was born on May 11, 1922 to Leslie Lanning Bradley and Jennie Lucy Harris Bradley at the Parker-Bradley Farm in Bumpville, PA. She was the fourth of five sisters: Mary Ellen Bradley Strickland, Eleanor Marie Bradley Miller, Sylvia Louise Bradley Crocker, Bertha (Birdie) Jane Bradley Coe Verstreate, a younger brother John Leslie Bradley who died at nine months of age, and a half-brother Raymond John Bradley.
Lulu was a lifelong resident of Bradford County and was happiest when she was outdoors. She was a master gardener. Many people benefited from her generosity while her gardens were producing. The altar at the North Rome Wesleyan Church, where she was a lifelong member and supporter, was often adorned with colorful bouquets from her blooming beauties.
She was a lifetime collector of novelty items.
In addition to gardening, she was involved in team sports for much of her life. These included basketball and softball in which she both participated and spectated. She also was a successful small and large game hunter until her middle eighties when the recoil of the gun proved too much for her shoulder to handle.
Many will remember her more than 20 years as the Inheritance Tax Assessor with an office in Towanda, PA, her service at the polling booths for numerous elections, her active involvement in the PP Bliss Gospel Songwriters Museum in Rome, PA, the Wysox Creek Watershed Association, the Craftsmen and Artists of the Endless Mountains, and the Old Mill Village Association.
She was a woman of small stature, but very large in determination. This quality was demonstrated throughout her 98 years whether she was struggling to overcome childhood whooping cough, doing countless hours of physical therapy to offset her double curvature of the spine as a 12 year-old, going back to school at Northeast Bradford to earn her high school diploma at age 46, working to make the farm in Allis Hollow productive, spending hours working to recover after over 50% of her body had been burned in a flash fire, or doing physical therapy after having multiple bypass open heart surgery. Her determination was surpassed only by her love and commitment to her family and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. If there was any way that she could express that love and support, she was there to do it.
She was predeceased by all her siblings, her daughter Joan Vee Sink Kratz, her son Bradley Lanning Sink, her grandson Lawrence Richard Kratz, her son-in-law Larry Dennis Youse, and three husbands: Dana Thomas Sink, Jr., Vernon Ivan Perry, and Ray Robbins.
She is survived by daughter June Marie Sink Youse Stewart (Doug) of Potterville, a son Dana Thomas Sink III of Florida, daughter-in-law Beatrice Leah Brentlinger Sink, grandchildren Michael Thomas Sink (Tracy), Christopher Dana Sink, Theresa Katherine Sink Roach (Mike), Brian Thomas Kratz (Shelly), Larry Dennis Youse, Jr. (Janet), fourteen great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel in the near future.
