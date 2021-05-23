Lydia F. Peterson, 88, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly at her home Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Lydia Faye was born Oct. 2, 1932 in Peach Creek, West Virginia, one of eight children in the family of the late Sidney and Carrie (Estep) Jeffrey. Lydia attended Logan County High School and was a graduate of the class of 1951. On Aug. 17, 1956 she married the late Ray “Pete” Peterson. Together they shared 53 wonderful years of marriage until his passing on June 13, 2010. Pete and Lydia raised two children, Teresa and Brian. Lydia was employed by Canton Manufacturing (Shop Vac) for over 25 years until her retirement in 1997.
Lydia’s family always came first; she was happiest while spending countless hours with her four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She took great pride in caring for her home and on surprise occasions cleaning for her children. Lydia enjoyed reading, word search puzzles, soap operas and sitting on her front porch.
Surviving Lydia are a daughter, Teresa (Timothy) Scott; son, Brian (Jodi) Peterson, all of Canton; grandchildren, Kristyn (Peter) Spelina, Brooks (Ashley) Scott, Megan (Josh) Slocum and Corey Peterson; great-grandchildren, Brennan and Annika Scott and Harper and Saylor Slocum; sister, Barb (Larry) Robison of South Carolina; brother, Kenny (Carol) Jeffrey of Michigan; sister-in-law, Norma Jeffery of W. Virginia; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends and neighbors.
Besides her parents and husband Ray, Lydia is predeceased by siblings, Della Jeffrey, Herma (Clifford) Ellis, Wetzel (Jessie) Jeffrey, Guy Jeffrey and Ralph (Bertha) Jeffrey.
In keeping with Lydia’s expressed wishes, all services will be private. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers consider a memorial donation in Lydia’s name to the Canton Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ), 170 North Minnequa Ave., Canton, PA 17724 or the Green Free Library, 38 N. Center St., Canton, PA 17724. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
