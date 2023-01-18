Lyle A. Mattocks, 52, of Columbia Crossroads, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on January 15th, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.
Lyle was born on September 25, 1970 in Elmira, New York to Dale and Janet Mattocks. He graduated from Troy High School in 1989. He married the love of his life, and his very best friend, Tanya, on July 13th, 1991. After graduating from high school, he continued working on the family farm, Mattockstead Farms, until 2013 when he branched out to begin his own successful general contracting business, Mattocks General Contracting. Lyle was involved in many clubs and organizations including 4-H, Lion’s Club, and a was member of Grace Community Church. He was a dedicated and beloved softball and soccer coach. Lyle dedicated his life to his family and friends, who he loved dearly.
Lyle is preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Cecil Mattocks and Eldon and Ester Cole.
Lyle is survived by his parents, Dale and Janet (Cole) Mattocks of Columbia Crossroads, PA, his wife Tanya (Hamm) Mattocks of Columbia Crossroads, PA. His four children, Courtney (Evan) Perry of Sayre, PA, Tiffani (Clayton) Schucker of Sylvania, PA, Brandon (Lizzy) Mattocks, of Columbia Crossroads, PA and Brooke Mattocks of Greeley, Colorado. His siblings Annette (Greg) Beyer and Mark (Wendy) Mattocks. His three grandchildren Jackson Schucker, Kennedy and Madison Perry. He was also a beloved son in-law, uncle, and nephew to many.
Memorials may be given to The Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone Organization to c/o Matt Geer, 784 Canton St., Troy, PA 16947.
The Family of Lyle would like to extend their sincere thanks to everyone has reached out and has supported them during this time.
A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 21rst at the Exhibit Hall at Alparon Park. Visitation will begin at 11am with a service to follow at 1:00pm. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements. Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com
