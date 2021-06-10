Lyle B. Wright, age 75, entered into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Oct. 20, 2020. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Since the Covid restrictions have decreased. A visitation for Lyle will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. to Noon with a memorial service following at Noon at the Manley Bohlayer Farm, East Canton Cross Road, Canton, PA 17724.
Lyle was a hard-working, kind and generous man. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and a true servant of God. His love for God was evident in both his words and his actions. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, and offered encouraging words to those who needed to hear them. Lyle was born in Canton, PA on December 11, 1944 to the late Liston and Gertrude Wright. Raised on the family dairy farm, Lyle and his siblings shared many fond memories while working hard to help their parents. In addition to helping out on the farm, Lyle participated in many activities in his youth. While a student at Canton High School, he enjoyed playing football, basketball, and baseball. He had an appreciation and talent for music. He played the coronet in the High School Band, and sang in county, district and state chorus. In addition, he was a member of the Bradford County 4-H Cattle Judging Team and Future Farmers of America. After graduating from Canton High School in 1962, he attended Penn State University where he studied agriculture.
Lyle returned to the farm and joined his father and brother Harry in partnership for many years, raising Guernsey cattle and showing them at the Troy Fair. On May 28th, 1966, Lyle married the love of his life, Laureen VanNoy, sharing 54 wonderful years together and raising 3 children, Michelle, Sharla and Darrin, who adored their loving father. Lyle and Laureen purchased the family farm in 1985 and began to raise Holstein cattle. They had a strong marriage and spent much of their time together. During this time, they looked forward to making maple syrup each year and felt blessed by the friendships they formed through the sales of their syrup. After retiring from the dairy industry in 2000, they began boarding young stock for other farmers for 15 years. They spent the last several years raising a herd of Angus cattle. Lyle loved to travel and he and Laureen enjoyed many wonderful trips together traveling the United States, Canada, Bermuda and parts of Central and South America. Lyle was an avid hunter for most of his life. He cherished his time with his brothers at the family hunting cabin he and his brothers built together. Lyle had a love of photography and took thousands of pictures of vacations, community and family events, organizing them into photo albums for family and friends to enjoy.
His interests extended into the community as well. He played softball for several years on the Joe’s Sport Center team and competed in several softball tournaments. He was an Agway Committee member for a number of years and a 4-H Leader for 25 years. He served on the Bank of Canton Board of Directors for over 30 years and was a member of the East Canton Cemetery Association. Lyle was committed to his church and had been a member of the East Canton United Methodist Church since he was young. He was involved in the church youth group and he taught Sunday School for many years. In 1993, he co-chaired the church building addition. He loved singing in the choir and participated for many years in the Christmas Conglomeration in Canton, PA. He participated in several United Methodist Church work camps including a trip to Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina to help flood victims. Other favorite activities that included his church and community were being actively involved with the Apple Dumplin’ Gang, as well as, helping the Rekindle the Spirit group prepare for the annual Apple and Cheese Festival in East Canton.
Lyle was predeceased by his parents, Gertrude and Liston Wright, brother Duane Wright, sister Janice Lowry, father and mother-in-law Howard and Gertrude VanNoy, brothers-in-law Richard VanNoy and Bryce VanNoy.
He is survived by his wife, Laureen, a daughter Michelle (Kirk) Bower of Williamsport, PA, daughter Sharla (Matt) Pennington of Columbia, PA and son Darrin (Raelene) Wright, of Fairbanks, AK; his grandchildren that he loved spending time with, Mya Pennington, Kaiden Pennington, Dylan Bower, and Ian Bower; brothers Harry (Lorraine) Wright of Athens, PA and Ron (Dianna) Wright of New Cumberland, PA; sisters-in-law Merriel Hickok and Mary Faith VanNoy, brother-in-law Charles Lowry; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA., is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers consider a memorial donation in Lyle’s name to the East Canton United Methodist Church Building Fund, 5791 Route, 414, Canton, PA 17724. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
