Lyle H. Harkness, 78, of East Smithfield, PA passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Bradford County Manor. He was a loving husband, dad, Poppy, grandpa, and uncle.
Lyle was born on September 28, 1943 in Canton, PA, son of the late Harry and Mary (Fleming) Harkness. He attended the 2 room school house in Wetona, went to Springfield School, and graduated from Troy High School. Lyle was married to his high school sweetheart Ardith C. (Mickley) Harkness. The couple moved and planted roots on their family farm in East Smithfield where they’ve spent many happy years together. As a father of 3 boys, Lyle was completely devoted to his family and watching his sons grow. Lyle was a past chief of the Smithfield Fire Department and member of Tri-Township Ambulance Corp. Smithfield Division, was a long time member of the Big Pond United Methodist Church, was a member of the grange, and was a devoted NASCAR and New York Giants fan. Lyle is survived by his sons: Shawn (Vickie) Harkness, Craig (Jeanne Young) Harkness, and Lyle “Ryan” (Cheri-Ann) Harkness, grandchildren Taren (Samantha Chamberlain) Harkness, Colton (Kati-Lynn Rider) Harkness, Mariah (Derek Miller) Harkness, Cathrine Harkness, and Ethan Harkness, sister Darene (Mickley) Reiff, several great grandchildren, his brothers and sisters-in-law Bruce and Sarita Harkness and Vaughn and Kathy Harkness, and sister in law Darene (Mickley) Reiff.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Cleon and Minnie (Krise) Mickley, and grandchildren Crystaline Lenox-Harkness and Miriah Wells Harkness. May his beautiful soul be at rest
Lyle’s family is planning to celebrate his and Ardith’s life at a later date. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lyle’s memory to the East Smithfield Fire Company, 24 Village Green Way, East Smithfield, PA 18817.
VickeryFH.com
