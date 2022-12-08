Lyle J. Dunn, 67, of Dushore, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his home. Born November 14, 1955 in Sayre, he was a son of Lyle R. Dunn and JoAnn (Fulmer) Dunn.
Lyle graduated from Towanda Area High School in 1973. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps as a radio operator from 1973 to 1976 as a Corporal at Camp Pendleton, CA. Later, he was a laborer for several manufacturing companies, especially as a forklift driver.
Lyle is survived by five sons: Bradley (Jamie) Turner of Wysox, Russell Turner of Towanda, Jamie Dunn of Horseheads, NY., Jimmy Dunn, and Kyle Dunn; daughter: Jessica Dunn, of Waynesboro, PA; sister: Jacquelyn (Michael) Rouse, of Dushore; twin brother: Larry J. Dunn of Dushore; seven grandchildren: Aryanna, Layla, Megan, Marcus, Kalie, Sarah, and Lydia; sister-in-law: Polly Dunn of Beaver, PA., Aunt: Ruth Fulmer of Muncy Valley; Special Nieces, Great Nieces, Nephews, Great Nephews, and many cousins.
In addition to his parents, Lyle was preceded in death by his brother Edward Dunn (2020), and several cousins, aunts, and uncles.
In keeping with Lyle’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.
