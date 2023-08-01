Lyle M. Shanley, 53, of Roaring Branch, Union Township, PA, passed away, very unexpectedly on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his home.
Lyle Matthew Shanley was born on March 31,1970, in Troy, he was a son of Robert L. and the late Elizabeth V. (Forer) Shanley. Lyle attended the Canton Area Schools and participated in their Vo-Tech forestry program at the Williamsport Area Community College until graduating with the class of 1989.
Shortly following graduation, he began his dedicated job as a dairy farmer on the family’s farm located in Union Township, Tioga County, PA. Lyle was a hard worker and saw to the farm’s many cows as well as the other daily operations on and around the farm. He enjoyed nature, working the farm’s land, riding four-wheeler and spending time with his dogs.
He is survived by; his father, Robert “Bob” Shanley, brothers, Leo Shanley and Larry (Kami) Shanley all of Roaring Branch, a niece, Rachel (Cliff) Sweithelm of Larimore, N.D., Matthew (Siarra) Shanley of Ogdensburg, great nieces, Lily, Layla and Elley, an uncle, Miles Jr. “Buddy” (Janet) Forer of Liberty, several cousins, dear friends and his dogs, Bailey and Jake.
In addition to his mother Betty, Lyle was predeceased by several aunts and uncles.
A funeral service and celebration of Lyle’s life will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the East Point United Methodist Church with its pastor Rev. Tom Harmic officiating. Family and friends are welcome to call one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery located in Liberty Township, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mr. Shanley’s memory to the East Point United Methodist Church, 10925 Rt. 414 Roaring Branch, PA 17765 or to the Union Cemetery Association, 6737 Rt. 414 Liberty, PA 16930.
The Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories of Lyle and condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
