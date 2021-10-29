Lyle W. Brown, 69, of Canton, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Lyle Wesley was born September 29, 1952 in Sayre to the late Arnold and Lucy Mae (Rutty) Brown Sullivan. He attended Canton and Williamsport Schools.
Surviving Lyle are his siblings; Tony (Sarah) Brown of Canton, Brian Brown of Shunk, Juanita Brown of Ohio, Rocky Brown of Florida and Denise (Howard) Losinger of Covington, several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts, Beverly Allen and Jane (Ed) Moore both of Canton.
In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no services. Burial will be private an at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
