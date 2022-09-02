Mrs. Lynette “Toots” Kipp Walters, aka, “Bammi,” age 75, of Wyalusing, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Endless Mountains Health System, Montrose, PA.
Toots was born in Towanda, PA, on November 22, 1946, a daughter of the late Loren J. and Eleanor Rose Gowan Kipp. She attended the Wyalusing Valley High School. She married Daniel R. Walters of Wyalusing, PA, on December 13, 1965. She and Dan were lifelong farmers in the Wyalusing area, raising their family at the Fred Shaffer and Calvin Shaffer farms. She worked at the Black Walnut dress factory for many years and later worked at the Camptown Store. She and her mother Eleanor had a business named Busy Hands Craft Shop which they ran and taught macrame on Main Street in Wyalusing.
Toots lived for spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed painting, the hunt of a good yard sale, bowling, and board games with Robert and Sharon Honeywell. She also enjoyed the 4 o’clock daily coffee with Dan and any neighbors who were around. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are daughter Laticia “Tish” Saxon of Meshoppen; two sons and daughters-in-laws Daniel K. “Bubba” (Tina) Walters of Laceyville and Michael and Danielle Walters of Laceyville; sisters Jean (Dean) Stang of Lemon, PA and Joan Shaffer of Lake Carey, PA; brothers Loren F. Kipp of Sunbury, PA and Russ (Loretta) Kipp of Wyalusing; five grandchildren Trevor, Jenifer, Zachary, Hayley and Cheyenne, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by special friends Helen Bastian and Les Honeywell.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister and brother in law: Bonnie and Donald Smith, three sisters-in-law Beverly Walters, Betty Milarta, and Jean Stone, and two brothers-in-law, Robert Walters and David Walters. She was also predeceased by special friends, Robert and Sharon Honeywell, Anne Korfmann, and John and Pam Frick.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, at the Spring Hill Community Hall at 1:00 P.M. with the Rev. Helen Learn, pastor of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church, officiating . There will be a dinner to follow after the service.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
