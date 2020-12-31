Lynn L. Crayton, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 24, 2020. Lynn was born on Sept. 20, 1944 in Towanda, the son of Albert and Louise Williams Crayton. Lynn was employed by various places throughout his life which included several excavating companies, his last employment being with Bishop Brothers. Lynn enjoyed helping his son on the farm and wood working with his grandson Bryan. Lynn also enjoyed general conversation with friends, family and special friends, Larry Sherman and Harry (MaryJane) Fassett.
Lynn is survived by his wife of 56 years, JoAnne Vanderpool Crayton. He left behind 3 surviving children; Dennis (Debra) Crayton of Monroeton, Donna Johnson (Scott Dunn) of Burlington, Dale Crayton (Shawn Hottle) of Wysox, grandchildren; Amy (Chris) Donovan, Danielle (Jason) Gallagher, Dinah (Gavin) Chilson, Bryan (Deidre) Crayton, Ryleagh Johnson, Dustin, Darrin, Dalayni, and Derika Crayton, great grandchildren, Tarasa Donovan, Nina and Lia Gallagher, Skyler, Presli, Deelan, and Amelia Chilson, and Alyvia Crayton. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Darin, grandson, Derrick Dieffenbach, and brother, Lee. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
