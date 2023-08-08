Lynn “Nikki” Woodward, Age 51, of Troy, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully after a hard fight Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Troy Guthrie Hospital with her loving family at her side.
Nikki was born November 29, 1971 in Towanda, daughter of June (Garrison) Earle and the late John Earle. She was a graduate of Troy High School and was employed at Gannon Associates Insurance Agency for 12 years. She was married to Scott M. Woodward on March 2, 1991 and they enjoyed 32 years together. There was nothing more important to Nikki than her family, especially her four grandchildren. In her spare time, Nikki enjoyed shopping for antiques and spending time with her dog, Milo.
Survivors include her loving husband Scott M. Woodward of Troy, daughter Kaseen (Tyler) VanNoy of Troy, son, Tyler (Matthieu Castle) Woodward of Raeford, NC, her mother June Earle of Troy, four grandchildren, Josie VanNoy, Kenzie VanNoy, Brady VanNoy, and Jace Woodward, siblings, LuAnn Childs (Tim) of Enterprise, AL, Cindy (Rodger) Hall of Mariana, FL, Charles (Patti) Earle of Troy, Patsy (Matt) Ayers of Winchester, VA, several nieces, nephews, cousins, special work friends and her dog, Milo.
Nikki was predeceased by her father John Earle and her sister Penny Nehls.
Family and friends will be received by Nikki’s family from 6 PM to 8 PM on Friday, August 11, 2023 at the Fellowship Bible Church, 121 Mud Creek Road, Troy, PA 16947.
Memorials in Nikki’s memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19103.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
