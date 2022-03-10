Lynn W. Dibble, age 64, of New Albany, Pennsylvania stepped into eternal grace in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her loving family on the evening of Monday, March 7th, 2022.
She was born on October 16, 1957 in Sayre, Pennsylvania to the late Grover and Marjorie Warburton Worthington. She graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School in 1975 and married the love of her life, Bobby Dibble, Jr., on June 10, 1978.
With her strong faith in accepting Jesus as her Savior, Lynn peacefully entered her glory in great confidence of the Lord as He welcomed her home into heaven. This faith in God gave her the strength and trust she needed in His plan. Through all of the ups and downs over the last four years, Lynn often repeated the words “God is in control and God is good,” and this she truly believed.
Besides her husband, Lynn is survived by her children Bryant (Mallory) Dibble of New Albany, PA and Breanne (Cory) Cox of Reinholds, PA, and her grandchildren, Bryson and Beckett Dibble and Paxtyn Cox. She is also survived by her twin sister, Linda (Burnie) Sheldon of Laceyville, PA; her mother-in-law, Shirley Dibble; and several nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents, Lynn is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Robert Dibble Sr.
Funeral Services for Lynn will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 12:00 noon from the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry St., Towanda, PA with Reverend Don Houser and Reverend Mike Shanks of the church officiating. Interment will take place on her family property. Family and friends are welcome to a visitation on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Lynn’s name to the Guthrie Cancer Center, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
