Lynne S. Humber, age 84, of Troy, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Bradford County Manor in Troy, PA. She was born on December 18, 1938 in Abington, PA, the daughter of the late Howard B. and Ethel (Sonneborn) Shaffer. Lynne worked in the secretarial and bookkeeping fields having worked locally for Troy Gazette-Register, WGHL, and Connie Boyles’ Flowers before retirement. She worked many volunteer hours as treasurer of Troy Ambulance and as a lifeguard/friend at Martha Lloyd Community Services. She also did some volunteer work at Bradford County Manor and Regional Medical Center in Hudson, FL. She was a former member of Armenia Mountain Snowmobile Clun and Border Riders Motorcycle Club.
Lynne is survived by her son, Barry Humber of Troy, PA; and a stepson, Richard Humber of Port Richey, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin R. Humber; and a stepdaughter, Beth Ann Humber.
In honoring Lynne’s wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Care 353 Sanctuary HI Lane Milan, PA 18831. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
