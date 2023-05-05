Lynnette Hulslander, of Waterloo, New York, formerly of Troy, PA, passed away at the age of 46 on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Geneva General Hospital in Geneva, New York. Lynnette Kay was born on August 19, 1976, in Troy, a daughter to Sharon (Harris) Hulslander and the late Richard “Dick” Hulslander. She was a graduate of Troy Area Schools, class of 1994.
Lynnette volunteered at the Emergency Room at Troy Community Hospital while a student at Troy. This started her long career as a registered nurse. Lynnette passed her EMT course and ran with both Troy and Canton Ambulance. Soon after graduation, Lynnette took the Paramedic Exam becoming a paramedic and subsequently working in Scranton and Corning. After receiving her paramedic license, she became a registered nurse and worked as a RN in Geneva, Syracuse, Skylar and all over New York State as a traveling nurse. At the time of her death, Lynnette was working with Urgent Care in Canandaigua, New York.
Lynnette loved riding snowmobiles, boating on Seneca Lake and her two cats, Amaro and Sally.
She is survived by her mother, Sharon Hulslander, sister, Kylie (Jerry) Slater, a nephew, Clark Slater all of Ulster, step nieces, Harley and McKenzie Slater of Ulster, four aunts, Pearl Harris, Minnie Harris, Phyllis Harris and Marie Harris and an uncle, Alfred “Bud” Harris all of Armenia Mountain, as well as several cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, Richard “Dick” Hulslander in 2006 and two aunts, Mable Shedden and Lila Thomas.
In keeping with Lynnette’s wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lynnette’s memory may be directed to an ambulance association of your choice.
Condolences for the family and memories of Lynnette may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
