M. Jeanne Hennessey Buchanan of White Plains, NY and Wellfleet, MA, died peacefully on Oct. 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 19, 1927, in Towanda, PA, to Joseph B and Mary A Francke Hennessey. She was raised in Towanda and during the war she worked summers in the Sylvania plant. She was one of the last classes of Army Nurse Cadets and graduated from Mercy Hospital in Wilkes Barre with her RN. She eventually moved, with many of her classmates, to White Plains and began a lifelong career at St Agnes Hospital. She worked in many of the departments and eventually rose to the position of Associate Director of Nursing Services.
She met and married Charles Buchanan, Jr and together they raised three sons. Jeanne was a woman before her time. She successfully raised her family and had a fantastic career which lasted over 50 years.After Charlie died and her sons had graduated from college, she became active in her community. As a member of St. John the Evangelist she was a Eucaristic Minister, a member of the Parish Council, and past president of the Rosary Altar Society.
She also traveled the world. Traveling as far away as Australia and New Zealand,with pilgrimages to Medjugorje, Fatima, Lourdes, Rome and the Holy Land, cruises to Alaska, the Panama Canal, and on her 90th birthday, a family cruise to Bermuda. When she didn’t travel the world she spent summers with her family on Cape Cod.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jeanne was predeceased by her sisters, Kathryn Smith of Bloominton, IL, and Ann Corbett of Trucksville, PA. She is survived by her sons, James of Hopewell Jct, Charles of White Plains, and Paul of Southington CT, and her three beloved grandchildren, Sean, Kerry Rose, and Kyle as well as many nieces and nephews. She was a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, and sister and an outstanding grandmother. She was a role model and an inspiration to all who knew her.
