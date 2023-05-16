M. Joanne (Kauffman) Peachey, 84, of 6671 SR 655, Belleville, passed away at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at her home.
She was born on August 13, 1938 in Mattawana, to the late Charles and Gertrude (Harshbarger) Kauffman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond S. Peachey on March 24, 2011, whom she married on May 12, 1962. She was also preceded in death by two siblings, Brenda Kauffman and Loren Kauffman as well as a nephew.
She is survived by her children: Sharon D. Peachey and friend Donald Johnson of Shenandoah, VA, Daryl R. Peachey and wife Teresa of Telford, PA, Dennis D. Peachey and wife Kelly of Towanda, PA and Delmer L. Peachey of McVeytown; six grandchildren Ashley Harvey & husband Levi, Samantha Peachey, Nicholas Peachey, Zachary Peachey and wife Natasha, Kyle Peachey, Kevin Peachey and one great-granddaughter Lucy Harvey; brothers and sisters Duane Kauffman of Lansdale, Dolores Graber and Alvin of Nappanee, IN, Alice Miller and husband Leroy of McVeytown, Lance Kauffman and wife Karen of McVeytown.
She was primarily a homemaker. She was employed at A.J. Peachey & Sons for a number of years. She and her husband owned and operated Peachey’s Van Service for 14 years until their son took over the business.
Joanne was an active member of the Barrville Mennonite Church where she served in various roles. Also, a faithful member of the Willing Workers Sewing Circle at the Mattawana Mennonite Church.
She had a variety of interests, including spending time with her family and friends, quilting, gardening, baking, and doing her puzzle books.
Her children would like to extend a special thank you to her neighbors, the Solomon-Perez family, who were near and dear to her, as well as the caregivers that were present in her final months.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Maple Grove Mennonite Church with Pastor Carl Geissinger officiating. Burial will be at the Locust Grove Cemetery following the service. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 6 — 8 p.m. at the Maple Grove Mennonite Church.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Barrville Mennonite Church, 48 Barrville Mountain Road, Reedsville, PA 17084.
Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, Inc., 3813 West Main Street, Belleville, PA 17004. Online condolences may be offered at www.hendersonfuneralhomes.net.
