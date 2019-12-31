M. Louise (Dibble) Ward, 80, of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday evening, Dec. 29, 2019 at the Green Home in Wellsboro. Louise was born in Ogdensburg on April 4, 1939 to the late Lawrence and Maezil (Spencer) Dibble. She attended Canton High School and was a graduate of the class of 1957. Louise was Canton’s 1957 May Day Queen and a majorette that lead the band her senior year. On June 29, 1957 she married Donald “Wardy” Ward in Grover. They shared 49 and a half years of marriage until his passing on April 24, 2006. Maude or Weezy as known by many, was a rural route mail carrier for the Roaring Branch area and later, a school van driver for 39 years in the Canton School District. She also worked on the family farm on Joe Hill beside her husband Don.
Louise was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Weezy was so very proud of her children and grandchildren. Any time spent with them was always cherished by her. Louise loved to send out greeting cards to family and friends for any occasion she could. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Ogdensburg.
Besides her parents and husband, Louise was predeceased by a sister, Janice (Edward) Lodge; niece, LuAnn Lodge; and a special sister-in-law, Donna Ward.
Surviving Louise are her children, Tony Ward and special friend Al Risser, Dave (Joy) Ward and Wendy Belawske and special friend Mark Strange; grandchildren, Quay (Brianna) Ward, Chloe Ward and special friend Derrick Miller, Justin (Heather) Walker and Brittany Walker and her special friend (Nathan Braunsburg); great-grandchildren, Paislee, Paxton, Remi, Gracelyn, Rowyn, Emilee, Maycee, Gabe and Raven; siblings, Paul (Willie) Dibble, Denny (Sandy) Dibble, Tim (Vicky) Dibble, Max (Sheila) Dibble, Darlene (Ben) Atkinson and Stuart (Martha) Dibble; her special companion Dave Hertel; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins that all held a special place in her heart.
A private family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the Stull Cemetery in Roaring Branch. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Louise’s name can be directed to a charity of one’s choice. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
