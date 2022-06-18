M. Suzanne Chilson Brown, 84, formerly of Liberty Corners, PA passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Bradford County Manor. Suzanne was born in Towanda, PA on April 8, 1938, the daughter of Roy Chilson and Dorothy Norton Chilson. She was a graduate of Towanda High School and was formerly employed by Herman Rynveld Sons Wreath Company in New Albany, PA and the School Marm Gift Shop in Wellsburg, NY. Suzanne enjoyed caring for her flowers.
Surviving are her children, William Arnold and wife Cinda of Powell, Robert Arnold and wife Renee of Towanda, Julie Arnold (Michael Campbell) of Towanda, Kevin Middendorf of Towanda, Russell Middendorf and wife Barbara of Towanda, grandchildren, Joseph Arnold, Tanesha Monroe, Robert Arnold, Dalton Arnold, Jordan and Jared Palmer, 6 great grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Connie Chilson of Sayre, sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and James Marshall of Sayre as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Suzanne was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy and Roy Chilson, husband Earl M. “Junie” Brown on December 23, 2015, brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Bonnie Chilson, infant brother, James Chilson, and her half-brother, Lawrence Chilson.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 27, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Interment will be in the Liberty Corners Cemetery, Monroe Township, PA.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Liberty Corners Cemetery Association in care of Juanita Williams, 3603 Liberty Corners Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of M. Suzanne Brown.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
