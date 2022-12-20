Mabel Elizabeth Kot, 70, of Towanda, PA passed away Tuesday evening December 13, 2022, at the Guthrie Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit. Mabel was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 5, 1952, the daughter of George P. “Papa Bear” Nolte and Mabel Elizabeth (Barnett) Nolte. In earlier years, Mabel was employed as a certified nursing assistant at the Bradford County Manor. She enjoyed traveling the Barclay Mountain area and trips to Canada. As the family matriarch, Mabel was the one that others turned to for advice and support. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed cooking great family meals with good times shared by all. She enjoyed being involved with the Towanda Top Hats, participating in league bowling, and following televised football and basketball. Mabel loved watching her granddaughter play basketball every chance she could. She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Kenneth S. Kot, children, Melanie (Kenneth) Manchester, Maxwell Kot, and Auston Muller, grandchildren, Brayden Manchester and Paige Manchester, siblings, George (Kathy) Nolte, Joseph Nolte, Terri (David) Weber, and Kathy (Charles) Weidenhammer as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Ann Muller.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Joseph Kuriappilly, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Church, Towanda officiating.
