Mabel Katherine Vanderpool, 77, of LeRaysville, PA passed away Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, at her home following declining health. Mabel was born in Kutztown, PA on September 12, 1945, the daughter of Elwood Kline and Elizabeth Reimert Kline. In early years Mabel was employed by Kutztown High School. She enjoyed the outdoors, nature, camping, gardening, canning, crocheting, quilting, ceramics, and working puzzles. Surviving are; her daughter, Dorothea (Clayton) Smith of Kutztown, PA, son, John J. Vanderpool of LeRaysville, PA, grandchildren; Jennifer (Carl) Latchford, Jessica (Mike) Hackman, Clayton Smith Jr. (Acelyn), Shelby Biondo and fiancé Miguel, James Biondo Jr. and fiancé Kristina, 5 great grandchildren, brother, Elwood Kline, sister, Pat Delong, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Mabel was predeceased by her daughter, Catherine, son, Gary, brothers, Robert Adams, Horace Brobst, James Brobst, Bill Brobst, and an infant sister Maryellen. The family will receive friends Friday, December 30, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Interment will be in the Lacey Street Cemetery, Laceyville, PA.
