Madeline R. Moretz, 76, of Horseheads, NY., formerly of Canton, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, New York while surrounded by her loving family. Madeline Rose Katherine was born in Canton on March 12, 1946, to the late John and Mabel (Carl) Belawske Wightman. She attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1964. On November 16, 1974, she married the love of her life, Gary Moretz. Together they shared 35 years of marriage until Gary’s passing on July 29, 2010.
Madeline was an avid reader. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and ceramics. Madeline loved playing cards, especially euchre. Being with family and friends were always favorite times for Madeline. She was a strong willed, witty, independent woman who loved her family endlessly.
Surviving are her children; Sue Ann (Robert) Northrup of Sayre, Sherri Ann Ackley of Horseheads and Angela (Jonathan) Jackson of Towanda, grandchildren; Jill (Christopher) Patrick, John (Bethanie) Northrup, Carla Northrup and Robert (Amber) Northrup, great grandchildren; Christopher, Ackley, Ryleigh and Carter Patrick, Blake, Jocelyn, Braden, Lucas and Robert Northrup, siblings; Joan (Tom) Austin, Margorie (Donald) Chaapel and Max (Cecilia) Belawske as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by, stepfather; William Wightman and brothers; Carl and Paul Belawske.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10 to Noon with a service following at noon at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. Burial will be held in Beech Flats Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
