Mae J. Ross, age 86, of Laceyville, Pennsylvania passed away surrounded by her loving family Oct. 8, 2019, at The Gardens at Tunkhannock.
Mae was born on March 19, 1933, in Endicott, New York, the daughter of the late Glenn and Florence Trible. She was a graduate of Rush high school.
She was employed with Automation in Waverly, New York, and as a custodian at Lane’s Variety Store and the Legal Blank Printery in Laceyville, and AJ Dress Factory in Black Walnut, Pennsylvania, for many years. She also cleaned many houses in the Laceyville area.
She was a member of the Transue Birthday Club. She enjoyed gardening and canning. She treasured the times she had at Bluegrass Festivals, her bus trips to NASCAR races, and had fond memories of her camping trips to Pine Cradle Lake and to Canada. Mae adored her cats and dogs. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Mae is survived by her children, Sonya Ross-White (Larry) of Wyalusing, Shannon Ross (Cyndi) of Carbondale, David Ross (Ramona) of Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Tim Ross (Connie) of Muskogee, Oklahoma, Deniece Caldwell (Jody) of Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Debbie Chandler (Bob) of Oktaha, Oklahoma, and Linda Adams (Alfred) of Oktaha, Oklahoma; her daughter-in-law, Beth Ross of Fairdale, California; her grandchildren, Brendon, Zachary, Douglas, Clint, Justin, Braxton, JR, Joel, Tiffany, Tabbitha, Brian, Holly, Tina, Danny, Jay, and Chris; many great-grandchildren; her brother, Clyde Trible of Laceyville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Orrin “Red” C. Ross (d. Jan. 18, 2000) and her son, Ronald Ross (d. Jan. 8, 2015).
Funeral services for Mae will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main Street, Laceyville, with Reverend Tim Barnett of the New Hope Ministries officiating. Interment will follow at the Beaver Meadows Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 and from 10 until the time of the service on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mae’s name to the Goodwill Fire Company, P.O. Box 207, Laceyville, PA 18623 or to the Rought Hall American Legion Post No. 510, 328 Old Route 6, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
