Marcella G. “Shorty” Moretz, 52, of Troy, passed away very peacefully, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Shorty, affectionally known by many because of her stature, was born Oct. 8, 1967 to Earl and the late Sandra “Sandy” (Knecht) Moretz in Blossburg. She grew up in the Mosherville area where she assisted on the family’s dairy farm. Later, she was employed by Paper Magic and the Baker Crest Personal Care Home in Roseville until returning to her true passion, dairy farming. Marcella attended Troy Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1987.
Shorty had a love for animals and the outdoors. She could often be found fishing or hunting woodchucks with her special dog, Chancer. Marcella’s cat that she adored, “Kitty Kitty” was adopted by Broad Acres Nursing Home, where it still resides today as a resident’s companion. She loved music, especially of the country genre. Shorty was a night owl, staying up late watching her favorite channel, Animal Planet. In her younger years, she was a competitive weight lifter. She took part in the Healthy Habits Bench Press Competition and took an impressive 1st place win. Shorty would also receive numerous placements and trophies throughout the years while competing with men. She could deadlift 240 pounds, bench 175 pounds and was capable of 500 pounds with her leg presses.
Besides her mother, Shorty was predeceased by her special friend, Anna Poll.
Surviving Shorty is her father, Earl Moretz; siblings, Penny Tedesco of Canton, Roxanna (John) Cole of Burlington; her twin sister, Maxine (David) Spencer of Troy; twin siblings, Lisa (Raymond) Strope and Earl Moretz Jr. all of Millerton; as well as numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family memorial service to celebrate Shorty’s life will be held at the convenience of the family and announced at a later date. Final interment will be held next to her beloved family in the Ogdensburg Cemetery. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton is offering caring assisting to her family.
Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.