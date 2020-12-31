Marcene M. (Bement) Streeter, 84, of Troy (West Burlington Township), passed away at home on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Marcene Madilyn was born on March 13, 1936 in Elmira, New York, a daughter of the late Maurice and Irene (Wheeler) Bement. She grew up in the Millerton area and at the age of 16, on July 10, 1952, Marcene married the love of her life, Charles Streeter. Charles preceded Marcene in death on July 3, 2010, following 58 years of marriage. She was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for several years until her retirement. Marcene was a member of the West Burlington United Methodist Church.
In earlier years, Marcene enjoyed traveling in the family’s motor home. The Streeter’s built an indoor heated pool at their home. It was very popular with the family and the local community, especially on Sunday’s when gathering for a swim and fellowship.
Surviving are her children; Dennis Streeter of Ohio, Mike Sr. (Connie) Streeter of Towanda, Irene (John) Forsythe of Endicott, NY, Brian (Jackie) Streeter of W. Burlington, Randy (Penny) Streeter of Troy, Marchelle (Tony) Paesano of Jonesborough, TN and Scot (Michelle) Streeter of W. Burlington, 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, brothers; Cecil Bement of Horseheads and Ronald (Joanne) Bement of Elmira as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, Marcene was predeceased by sisters; Marilyn Ferger and Vera Jean Reynolds and a brother; Robert Bement.
In maintaining with Marcene’s wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Marcene’s name can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
