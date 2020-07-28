Marcia A. Delamater, age 82, of 1027 South Main St., Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in West Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Jeanine (Maybe) Lattimer. When Marcia was growing up, being the only girl, she had to help her mother with her brothers after her father, Paul was killed at the Battle of The Bulge in Germany during WWII. She married the love of her life, Donald A. Delamater on Jan. 12, 1955 and they just celebrated 65 years of marriage in January. She was a devoted housewife and mother raising six children until school age, then she went to work at the Towanda Area School District. She worked there until she retired with 25 years of service. While working at the school, she acquired many faithful friends and students. She was known as Aunt Marcia to many of the students.
She is survived by her six children and spouses, Donald Delamater Jr. of Towanda, Terri (Eugene) Johnson of Towanda, Paul (Janet) Delamater of Towanda, Linda (Ron) Wheeler of Monroeton, Todd (Vicki) Delamater of Towanda and Brad (Ann) Delamater of Wyalusing; 12 grandchildren, Josh Johnson, Jeanenne (Larry) Spencer, Ronald (Jenna) Wheeler, Jordan (Katrina) Johnson, Melissa (Mike) Travis, Jessica (Eric) Brigham, Todd (T.J.) Delamater Jr., Devin Delamater, and Jed and Travis Delamater; two step grandchildren, Christine Wheeler and Linda Sue Fenton; 18 great-grandchildren, Logan, Evan and Alexander Johnson, Willow and Josie Dymond, Cole and Owen Spencer, Isabelle, Hunter and Brooke Wheeler, Maddy Travis, Harlee and Rylee Brigham, Wyatt, Caden, Lilah, Charlotte, Grant and Silas Delamater; also four step great-grandchildren, Tyler and Kiara Lain, and Brock and Angel Fenton. She is also survived by four brothers and sisters-in-law, Duane (Sandy) Lattimer of Towanda, Paul (Eunice) Lattimer of West Virginia, Gerald (Pudge) Lattimer of California, Gary (Patricia) Lattimer of Tennessee. Marcia was predeceased by her parents; husband, Donald on April 20, 2020; brother, Arthur Lattimer; and daughter-in-law, Karen Delamater on April 3, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 29, 2020 at Foggy Hollow in New Albany for Marcia, Donald and Karen Delamater. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Hezekiah’s Hands, 318 State St., Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
