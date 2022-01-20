Marcia J. Newhart, age 85 of West Auburn, PA, passed away at her home, in Auburn township, Susquehanna Co., early Tuesday morning, January 18, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Marcia was born in St. Joseph, PA, on February 21, 1936 the daughter of the late Archibald and Nelley Smith. Marcia was a graduate of the Vestal High School with the class of 1954. One year after her graduation from high school she married Russell G. “Junior” Newhart Jr., on April 23, 1955. Junior and Marcia were married for 53 years, until his death on September 28, 2008.
For all of those years, Marcia was a dedicated housewife and mother, to her husband and their 5 children. In her spare time she loved relaxing while reading, and solving puzzles, in her younger years, she loved taking care of and riding her horses.
For many years, Marcia loved attending and was a dedicated member of the New Hope Ministries, her church that was right across the street from her home.
Surviving are her children, Rusty and Jenny Newhart; Joseph Newhart; Michael and Missy Newhart; Marcy and Jeff Thompson; and Penny and Mike Allison, all of Laceyville, PA, as well as her many-many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great grandchildren. Marcia is also survived by her sister Dolly (Dan) Horner of California, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by an granddaughter, Rachel Manning, a great-grandson, Clay Manning, a brother Don Smith, and three sisters, Faith Wolgemuth, Dorothy Elski, and Alberta LaBarr.
Funeral services will be held on Friday evening January 21, 2022, at 7:00 PM, at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA with Rev. Timothy Barnett of New Hope Ministries officiating. Interment will be at a later date in the Jersey Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home, on Friday from 5:00 PM to the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may make memorial donations to the New Hope Ministries SR 367, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com
