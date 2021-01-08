Marcia Jane Allis (Lent) of Pine City, passed away on Monday, January 5, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, Ivan, on February 17, 2011. Born on May 20, 1924 in Herricksville, PA, Marcia was the daughter of the late Chauncey and Emma (Smiley) Lent.
In 1941, she graduated from Camptown High School in Camptown, PA. She went on to attend Lowell School of Business in Binghamton, NY.
Marcia was a member of New Beginnings United Methodist Church, a member of Zuleika Temple O.E.S, Horseheads Chapter of O.E.S. and Daughters of the Nile.
She loved being with her family and was very interested in all they did. She was an avid book reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. She loved music and played the piano and organ.
She is survived by her daughters; Marilyn (Kenneth) Bricker of Allenwood, PA, Ellen (John) Correll of Bartlett, IL; her grandchildren; James Bricker of Collegeville, PA, Karen Bricker of Watsontown, PA, Adam (Jennifer) Robinson of Elmira, NY, Lisa (Ryan) Dickerman of Henrietta, NY; and great-grandchildren, Vivianne Bricker, Lucas, Liam and Noah Robinson, Nolan and Ryley Dickerman; great-great-granddaughter, Rosalynn; her sister-in-law, Gayle Lent as well as several nieces, nephew and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Richard Lent, her in-laws, Ira and Cecile Allis, as well as stepmother, Nellie Allis and brother-in-law, Scott Allis.
Burial in Fitzsimmons Cemetery in Elmira will be private. Contributions in Marcia’s memory may be made to New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 330 W Church St, Elmira, NY 14901 or the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.olthof.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.