Marcus “Juggy” R. Frisbie, 71, of Litchfield Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 10, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1949, in Sayre, PA, the son of Marcus C. and Arlene M. (Splain) Frisbie.
Marcus owned and operated his own auto body shop, Artwork Auto in Litchfield Twp. since 1996 but has worked in the autobody business his entire life. His family life was most important to him, and he enjoyed camping with them and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved sharing his talent of repairing vehicles with family and friends and was willing to teach anyone interested. He was an avid car racing fan and was active in the sport. If he wasn’t attending a race, he was watching it on TV. Marcus enjoyed playing shuffleboard, darts, and horseshoes. He was very well known, was a friend to many, and will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is predeceased by his wife Esther M. (Whipple) Frisbie, father Marcus C. Frisbie, brother Charles Frisbie, sister Susan Simko, son-in-law Jeffrey Plouse, brother-in-law James Scrivener.
Marcus is survived by his children Michelle (David Frisbie) Plouse of Waverly, NY, Jonathan (Heather) Frisbie of Canton, PA, Todd Tyler of Elmira, NY, Stephanie (Greg) Bernardo of Denton, TX, and Marcus J. Frisbie of Towanda, PA, grandchildren Jonathan Connor, Benjamin (Marissa) Theopheles, Todd Tyler, Jr., Matthew (Cassie Evans) Frisbie, Taylor Bernardo, Jordyn Bernardo, Gavin McFall, Zachary Porter, Dylan Frisbie, Lakota Frisbie, Layla Frisbie, Marcus C. Frisbie, Ellieona Frisbie, Jazmyn Frisbie, Austin Frisbie, Savannah Frisbie, and Nevaeh Frisbie. He is also survived by his mother Arlene M. (Splain) Frisbie-Ogden of Litchfield Twp., PA, sisters Sandy (Ronald) Scrivener of Rome, PA and Debbie Scrivener of Litchfield Twp., PA, brother-in-law Leroy Simko of Sugar Creek, MO, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, his many “adopted children and grandchildren”, and many friends in the Valley and across the US.
A time of visitation will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 4pm-6pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Marcus’s name to the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
