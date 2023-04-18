Margaret A. Wood, 89, long-time resident of The Valley died December 17, 2022 at the Aase Haugen Senior Center in Decorah, Iowa. She had battled with Alzheimer’s Disease for the past several years.
She was born July 22, 1933, the daughter of Madison Archer and Elizabeth (Dutcher) Archer in Monroeton, Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Towanda High School and graduated in 1951. Margaret attended the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing and made many lifelong friends in her graduating class of 1954.
Margaret worked as an operating room nurse for several years in PA and NJ before getting married to Gerald L. Wood in 1957. Upon the birth of their first child Susan, she left nursing and focused on raising her family. In 1963, the family moved back to The Valley, and purchased a house on South Main Street in Athens.
In 1981, she made the decision to return to nursing at the Robert Packer Hospital where she became a member of the open-heart surgery team where she worked until her retirement in 1998.
Margaret was active in many organizations and activities. She enjoyed family genealogy and making sure that family cemeteries in the area were always well-tended. She loved local and county history and was on the board of the Tioga Point Museum for many years. After retiring she took up quilting to keep herself busy. She loved to travel and visit family.
In 2017, she moved to Columbia, Missouri to be closer to her son. Despite having Alzheimer’s, she managed to live independently for several years. She enjoyed living near and spending time with her youngest grandsons. Earlier this year, she moved to Decorah, Iowa with her son’s family.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Leonhardt (William) and son Lance (Jill), her siblings Charles Archer, Jane Kintner, and Thomas Archer, her grandchildren (Marc, Stacy, Fred, Madison, Owen and Theo), and her great grandchildren (Helena, Madelyn & Riley). She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her daughter Nancy and her brother Robert.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond Street, Sayre, PA with Pastor Melinda Artman officiating. Interment will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tioga Point Museum or to Dementia/Alzheimers research. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfueralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.