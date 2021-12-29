Margaret Ann “Peggy” Putnam, 70, of 105 Fifth St. Towanda, PA passed away Friday morning, December 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by family following her long fight with cancer.
Margaret, who was known by most as “Peggy” and “Peppy” by her siblings, was born in Towanda on April 1, 1951. She was the daughter of Donald L. McEntire and Katherine E. Rockwell McEntire. Peggy was a graduate of Towanda High School, class of 1969. After graduating, she studied at Empire Beauty School in Williamsport, PA. Peggy worked as a pharmacy tech for many years in Towanda which included working for Porters Drug Store, the Medical Arts Pharmacy and CVS.
On July 15, 1972, Peggy married Robert L. “Larry” Putnam of Towanda at the First United Methodist Church in Towanda. Peggy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Towanda, where prior to her illness she served as a deacon and member of the church choir. Peggy also enjoyed the church’s bible study group as well as self-study of the bible. Her favorite verse is …. Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and he shall direct your paths.”
Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Some of her favorite moments were spent having tea parties while dressing up in large colorful hats with her daughters and granddaughters. She enjoyed harvesting her seasonal flowers and vegetables to share with family and friends, as well as cooking, baking, and sharing recipes. When the weather was warm, spending time with Larry rocking on their front porch relaxing was her favorite thing to do. She enjoyed looking at their flowers, along with watching and listening to the birds at the feeders and bird bath.
Peggy’s Family includes her husband of 49 years, “Larry” Putnam, daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Lyn Putnam Seymour and Jim Seymour of Norfolk, VA, son and daughter-in-law, Robert Bryan Putnam and Jennifer Putnam of Succasunna, NJ. grandchildren, Benjamin Seymour, Kamdyn Seymour, and Kylie Putnam, sister, Sharon K. Pavey of Towanda, brothers and sisters-in-law, John W. and Betty Ann McEntire of Hebron, KY, Donald E. and Nancy McEntire of Fort Thomas, KY, sister-in-law Josephine McEntire of Woodstock, Ga, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her brother, Richard A. ‘Dick” McEntire and brother-in-law, David G. Pavey Sr. and her niece Peggy Ann Pavey.
The family extends their deepest appreciation to the Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA, the Robert Packer Hospital, Dr. Timothy Hoffman, and The Guthrie Hospice Team for their wonderful care.
A future, private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family asks that contributions be directed to a charity or organization of one’s choice in memory of “Peggy.” Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
