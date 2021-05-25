Margaret B. “Peg” Manning, 78, of Dushore, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her son’s home in Towanda after a 10-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Peg was born April 15, 1943 in Norristown to the late Charles Irvin and Mary Robinson Bernhard. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 38 years, John Karl Manning Sr.
She is survived by a sister, Mabel S. Whittock of Centre Square; daughters, Diane G. Manning of Schwenksville and Wendy A. Manning of Barto; sons, John K. Manning Jr. and James D. (Michelle) Manning, both of Towanda; and granddaughters, Ashley M. (Rob) Sanchez of Pocatello, Idaho and Krysta H. Manning of Towanda.
Peg was a 1961 graduate of Ambler Joint High School and married John K. Manning on Dec. 31, 1963. She was an Avon lady for many years, judge of elections for Cherry Township and a census taker. Peg was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church Zion Chapel in Dushore and was a member of the Dorcas Society and Altar Guild.
Peg liked watching the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles as well as NASCAR. She also enjoyed keeping up with friends and family on her computer, hosting an annual 4th of July picnic at the farm, and spending time with her family.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church Zion Chapel, 116 Carpenter Street, Dushore, with Rev. Robert W. Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Dushore.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at five.bcrf.org in Margaret’s name.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
