Margaret Borden “Peggy” Stutzman of Middle River, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in her 55th year. She was the child of Eva Palmer and the late Carl A. Borden, and beloved wife of John Stutzman. She will be lovingly missed by her family and friends.
Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Franklin Center Christian Church Cemetery in Franklindale. A reception will follow in the Riverstone Inn. Condolences may be placed on www.parkviewfh.com.
(0) comments
