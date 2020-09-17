Margaret C. “Peggy” Babcock, 67, of Sayre, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 4, 1953, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Warren Bishop Campbell and Betty Irene Bouse Lyons.
Peggy was a 1971 graduate of Athens High School. Following graduation at 17, she joined the US Marines to proudly serve her country. Peggy attended Mansfield University, graduating in 1994, obtaining her bachelor’s degree in administration of Criminal Justice. She was employed with Children Youth Services as a Caseworker. Because of Peggy’s caring nature and love for all children to be successful, she volunteered as a Foster Grandparent for many years at Lynch Bustin Elementary School.
Peggy loved her family, and her grandchildren were her life. In her younger years, she loved to travel. She enjoyed researching family history, was an avid reader, especially of mystery novels.
She is predeceased by her brothers, John Campbell in 1990 and Joseph Lyons in 1996; and niece, Amy Campbell in 1975.
Peggy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Brent McClelland of Laceyville; son, Edon Babcock of Towanda; her beloved grandchildren, Megan McClelland, Alexander Babcock, Matthew Lee McClelland, Christian McClelland, Brendan McClelland, and Chantel Babcock. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Pat and Sharon Campbell of Sayre; brothers, Carey Lyons of Athens, and Dan Lyons of Waynesboro; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Scott Kidd of Baltimore, Maryland; special sister-in-law, Cindy Garrity, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, 20452 Route 6, Towanda, with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda. Memorial donations may be made in Peggy’s memory to: Athens Area Little League Association, Third Street, Athens, PA 18810 or Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org. For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
