Margaret Ellen “Peggy” Bouse Heskell, 70, of 2824 Marcy Hill Road, Towanda, PA, Monroe Township, passed away Monday morning, August 30, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
“Peggy” as she was known by her family and friends was born in Towanda on June 16, 1951, the daughter of Ralph E. “Curly” Bouse and Helen M. Smith Bouse. She was a graduate of Towanda Area High School and continued her education in business in Syracuse, NY. Peggy was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda and was subsequently employed by E. I DuPont in Towanda for 33 years until retiring in 2000.
She was a member of the Liberty Corners United Methodist Church, President of the Board of Trustees and Council Chairperson. Peggy also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Florida. Peggy possessed great love for all of her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Harold Heskell Sr., sons, Brian Ackley and wife Linda of Asylum Township, Joey Ackley and wife Jesse Newman of Monroe Township, stepchildren, Harold Heskell Jr., Deena Mize, Angela Evancavich, grandchildren, Mason, Halice, Emma, Blake, and Kennedy Ackley, Jordan Werner, numerous great grandchildren, step grandchildren, and step great grandchildren. sister, Rose Bouse of Towanda, brother, Glenn “Tom” Bouse of Towanda as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Peggy was predeceased by her father, Ralph E. Bouse on August 16, 2008, mother, Helen M. Bouse on April 8, 2011, brother, Tracey L. Bouse on December 20, 2016, infant brother, Neil A. Bouse and identical twin sisters at birth. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 18th, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at 100 Bouse Road, Towanda. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Liberty Corners United Methodist Church, in care of Gwen Lee, 91 Hill Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Margaret Ellen Bouse Heskell. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
