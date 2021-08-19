A mother holds their children’s hands for a little while but their hearts forever…. Surrounded by her family and those that meant the world to her, Margaret G. Pitcher, 78, of Warren Center, Pa went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday evening, August 17, 2021.
Margaret was born on October 12, 1942 in Douglasville, Georgia a daughter of Jessie Belle Plunkett. At the age of 3, Margaret moved with her mother and made Potterville their home. Margaret attended school at Northeast Bradford and was a graduate of the class of 1960. While attending youth group at the Warren Center Baptist Church she was smitten with a young lad and fellow classmate named Rodney Pitcher. On September 10, 1960 she and Rodney married and welcomed three daughters to their blessings. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother her greatest pleasure was to give whatever she had to others. While Margaret’s loving spirit will always live in our hearts, our life without her hugs, laugh and smile is a heartache our hearts will feel forever.
Margaret will be greatly missed by her loving husband of nearly 61 years, Rodney Pitcher; her daughters: Emily Buchta; Amy (Thomas) Nelson; Susie Logan; her “chosen son” John Vestal; a sister Becky Moore; special grandchildren: Jennifer Bullock, Mecale (Jordan) Newsom; Andrew Nelson, Peter Nelson, Brittney Logan and fiancé Hunter Singletary; Jimmy Logan. Her great grandchildren: Malchi, Zaynah, Vada, Jaxon, Riley, Harley, Peyton, Abagail and Camilla. Her brothers and sisters-in-law: Darrell and Mary Pitcher, Albert “Bud” Stephens, Shirley Gray. Several nieces, nephews and many chosen family members also survive.
Margaret was predeceased by her mother; siblings: Bobby Grey, William Ralph Gray; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Linda and Jack Duffy, Ralph Pitcher, Joan and Earl Kuenzli, Joy Stephens.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation this evening, August 19th from 6 to 8 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held on Friday, August 20th at 2 pm at the Warren Center Baptist Church with Pastor Larry D. Jennings, officiating. Margaret’s service will eb livestreamed and can be viewed here: [clickhere]https://my.gather.app/remember/margaret-pitcher
Margaret will be laid to rest in the Warren Center Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a gift of remembrance to help with our Dad’s care while he’s at the Bradford County Manor.
