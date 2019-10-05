Margaret I. Acla, 93, of Sayre, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Oct. 12, 1925 in Alice Hollow, the daughter of the Walter and Pauline (Warner) Vanderpool.
Margaret was a stay at home mom, raising her eight children. Her main focus was always her family, and spending time with them was important to her. She enjoyed cooking and many of their meals over the years were from Margaret’s canning pantry. Margaret also enjoyed crocheting, fishing, dancing, and quilting.
She is predeceased by her husband, Ulysses James Acla, son Louis Acla, sister Ruth, and brothers, David Vanderpool and Walter Vanderpool.
Margaret is survived by her children, Rhonda and Henry Parratore of Springfield, Tennessee, Ina Capwell of Sugar Run, Terry and Debbie Acla of Ulster, Rose and William Pronti of Athens, Pam Gyurik of Sayre, Ronald Acla of Sayre, and Kenneth and Tina Acla of Barton, New York; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters, Shirley Sibley of Wysox, Esther Denilli of Towanda, and Barbara Warner of Burlington, sister and brother-in-law, Sally and John White of Wysox; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and Friends may call on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda.
Memorial donations may be made in Margaret’s memory to the: Bradford County Humane Society, Rt. 220, Ulster, PA 18850.
Those wishing to send flowers, express memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.