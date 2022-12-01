Margaret L. “Peggy” (Rightweiser) Yaggie, 66, of Roaring Branch Pennsylvania, passed away at her home while surrounded by her loving family on Monday, November 28, 2022. Margaret Lilllian was born October 21, 1956, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Eva (Webb) Waddle and the late Joseph Rightweiser. On December 24, 1989, Peggy married Ted Yaggie at the Yaggie homestead in Roaring Branch. Together they shared 32 years of loving marriage and raised a daughter. Most recently, Peggy was employed by the Pennsylvania Lottery where she traveled throughout the area fixing the states lottery machines until health complications no longer permitted her to continue.
Margaret was a talented woman who could accomplish anything she set her mind to. She was a very musical individual that could play several different instruments. Peg also enjoyed photography and horses. She and Ted often went horseback riding near their home in the beautiful countryside of Union Township, Pennsylvania.
In addition to her mother Eva, Peggy is survived by husband Ted, a daughter, Camryn Yaggie, three sisters, Priscilla Sheader, Donna Derian, Tammy Harper, a brother, Tom Waddle, a brother-in-law, Andy Jr. (Patty) Yaggie, several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Besides her father Joseph, she was predeceased by a sister, Lt. Col. Juanita Warman.
Maintaining to Peggy’s expressed wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial in Margaret L. Yaggie’s memory to the Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter, 500 Cemetery Rd., P.O. Box 68, Towanda, Pa. 18848.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton is in the caring assistance of arrangements.
Visit www.pepperfuneralhomes.com to express memories and/or condolences to the family.
