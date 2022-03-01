Margaret L. Winder, age 75, of Troy, PA, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 at The Green Home in Wellsboro, PA. She was born on December 4, 1946 in Troy, PA, a daughter of Ernest and Kathryn (Cornell) Foulkrod. Margaret was married to Paul Winder. She was the first woman cab driver of Williamsport and drove cab in Sayre and Athens. Margaret worked for Senior Transportation and Wolf’s Poultry Farm. She was a member of Leona Methodist Church and volunteered at the Farmer’s Museum in Troy, PA.
Margaret is survived by her husband; two sisters, Donna Atwood of Troy, PA, and Louise Foulkrod of Troy, PA; a sister-in-law, Caroline Foulkrod of Troy, PA; a brother-in-law, Earl Winder of Madison, WI; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, John “Ralph” Foulkrod, Sr.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will take place in Twin Hills Cemetery in Montoursville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Leona Methodist Church Leona Rd. Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
