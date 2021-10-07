Margaret Maise Sill Johnson, also known as “Tiny” by her fire department family, 81, of Towanda, PA passed away Sunday morning, October 3, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Margaret was born in Wysox, PA on December 3, 1939, the daughter of Lyman Perry Sill and Alma B. Colgrove Sill. She was a graduate of Towanda High School and was dedicated to raising her family and caring for her home. In earlier years, Margaret enjoyed bowling and reading. Surviving are her children, Pamela (Charles “Bud”) Emerson of Standing Stone Township, PA, Bruce Johnson of Franklindale, PA, Douglas Johnson of Endwell, NY, Ronald Johnson of Standing Stone, PA, step daughter, Beverly Sandor of Towanda, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a special grandson, Christopher, her sister, Rita Coats of Canton, PA, several nieces, nephews, cousins, special nieces, Gloria and Sharon and many friends at the Colonial Towers, Towanda. A memorial service will be held Saturday October 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Towanda Fire Department, 101 Elm Street, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Margaret Maise Johnson. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
