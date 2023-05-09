Margaret Mary Lindsey born June 9, 1924 in Towanda, PA passed away at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Media, Pa Sunday, May 7, 2023 where she had resided for the last 8 years. Her daughter Ann and son-in-law Frank were at her side at the time of her passing.
Margaret was a lifelong resident of Towanda. She worked in the Silk Mill, Sewing Factory, Towanda Corset, JJ Newberry’s and Sylvania Electric.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Edwin, son Frank, parents Cornelis and Harriet Conner McNamara, siblings Carl, Ray, and Gerald McNamara and Genevieve Butters.
Margaret is survived by son Edward (Alberta) Lindsey of Randleman, NC, daughter Ann (Frank) Cacciutti of Media, PA and daughter-in-law Wilma Lindsey of Towanda. Also 6 grandchildren 13 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 13th, 2023 from 10:00 am until 10:50 am with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 am officiated by her son Dr. Edward Lindsey at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Interment will be in the Liberty Corners Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Main Line Health Homecare & Hospice, 240 North Radnor Chester Road, Radnor, Pa 19087, or at Mainlinehealth.org/homecare. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.