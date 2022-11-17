Margaret McCracken Lenox, age 96, passed away Monday,November 14,2022 in Jamesville,NY.
Born on May 20, 1926 in Towanda, PA the daughter of Savana LaBarre McCracken and Paul Eugene McCracken. She was a long time resident of Towanda.
Margaret graduated from Towanda High School in 1944. She married Anthony J. Lenox on November 30,1946 at Saints Peter and Paul Rectory. Together they had three children.
Margaret was a homemaker most of her life and the center of her life was home and family. She enjoyed knitting and needlework. She was active in school and church activities.
Margaret is survived by her son Robert (Virginia) of Syracuse, NY and her daughter Miriam Burgess (Donald) of Towanda, PA. She is survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Burgess, David Burgess (Suzie), Alan Burgess (Heather), Michael Lenox (Jennifer), Anne Lenox (Ron), Mary Lenox Bennett (David), and Laura Lenox Dietz (Dana). She is also survived by 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband of 63 years in 2010. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son Michael T. Lenox in 1966 and her brothers Paul ‘Gene’ McCracken and Charles ‘Chuck’ McCracken.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on November 22, 2022 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church,Third St,Towanda PA. There are no calling hours. The family will receive friends and relatives prior to the Mass. Interment will be in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, N. Towanda Twp.,PA.
In lieu of flowers donations in Margaret’s Memory can be made to SS Peter and Paul church, 106 Third St., Towanda,PA18848; or to the Towanda Public Library, 104 Main St., Towanda,PA 18848 or to the charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the fairchildmeech.com website
