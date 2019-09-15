Margaret “Peg” Dunbar Billingsley passed away July 19, 2019, a resident of the Bradford County Manor. Born June 6, 1919 on Armenia Mountain, she was the youngest child of Homer and Elizabeth Hawthorne Dunbar. Peg married Emerson “Bill” Billingsley on Nov. 12, 1942 in Lewiston, Idaho near his WWII Army Air Corps base. Prior to their marriage she worked at Eclipse in Elmira, New York, doing defense work.
When Cpt. Billingsley left the Air Corps, they returned to Bradford County. In 1945 they purchased a home and business in East Smithfield, living there until becoming permanent residents on Armenia Mountain in 1969. They retired in 1979, spending the following years traveling, alone or with camping groups, until Bill’s death in 1987.
Peg was a life member of the Rebekahs, first in East Troy and later In Wysox, founding member of East Smithfield VFW Auxiliary, and charter member of the Olde Covert Church. She served as Armenia Township secretary-treasurer for many years.
Peg is survived by sister-in-law, Martha Cummings, Deland, Florida; nieces and nephews, include Audrey Sanford and Carol Cravener, Erie, Mary Jean (Ron) Ayres, Clark Dunbar, Marcene Billingsley and Richard Billingsley, Troy, Donna Smith, Phillipi West Virginia; Lynell Anderson, Canton; Tom (Edie) Billingsley, Elmira New York, Lois{Dorsey) Christopher, Newmanstown, Vicki (Dave) Bennett, Macungie; and numerous others including great and great-great nephews and nieces across the United States.
Interment is at Bradford County Memorial Park beside her beloved husband, Bill. A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the Olde Covert Church, with a luncheon to follow. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. Troy, has been trusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Western Alliance EMS, Box 13, Troy, PA 16947 or Bradford County Humane Society, Ulster PA 18850. Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
