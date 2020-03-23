Margaret “Peggy” (Kelly) Bulkley, of Windfall, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday March 20, 2020 at the Twin Oaks Personal Care Home. She was 79 years old.
Peggy came into this world with her identical twin sister, Dona Beers, on Sept. 8, 1940 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania (Dona would insist you knew she was born first). She was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Brocious) Kelly. Peggy and Dona spent their youth biking, going to the movies, roller skating and working at the 5&10. They graduated from Williamsport High School in 1958. Both married men from the Canton area and lived only a few miles apart from each other. They were inseparable their entire lives. You could not know one without knowing the other.
It was at the roller-skating rink that Peggy met Ben Bulkley. They were married on May 14, 1960 and moved to their home in Windfall. It was there they spent over 57 years together, raising seven children and making their home a place full of love, enjoyment, and encouragement. Everyone was always welcome and Peggy was a master at making a delicious meal for a large crowd at a moment’s notice. She and Ben will especially be remembered for their pond, where family, friends and churches gathered for picnics, swimming and fishing, creating memories to last a lifetime.
Peggy worked at Eureka/Paper Magic for more than 35 years. She worked her way from manufacturing to management. People who worked with her remember her as hard working, funny and a pleasure to work with. Peggy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles (often making up her own words) and Diet Pepsi. She was an active member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Canton. If there was a dinner at church, you just needed to look in the kitchen and you would find her (and if you stayed back there, she would put you to work). Peggy was always willing to lend a hand and would join in on any cause you asked her to help with. She was incredibly generous, hardworking, helpful and kind. She knew how to organize a group and get a job done too.
Nothing brought her more happiness than her family. She loved to have her children and grandchildren and their friends around. She was always ready to go whenever they had something going on. She was the loudest screamer in the stands at their sporting events. She enjoyed holidays, camping trips to Cape May, and days at Knoebles with her family.
She is survived by her children, Mike (Kim) Bulkley, Mark (Faith) Bulkley, Helen (John) Donato, Joe (Lori) Bulkley, Andy (Lauri) Bulkley, Angela (David) Kopetan; her son-in-law, John Drury; her grandchildren, Emma and Claire Bulkley, Jay and Dan Drury, Tanner, Matthew and Marissa Bulkley, David and Tyler Fetterolf, Francesca, Elena, Nicholas and Michael Donato, Elizabeth and Ariana Bulkley, Isaac, Jessica and Seth Bulkley, Robert and Benjamin Kopetan; great-granddaughter, Addison Fetterolf; sister, Dona Beers; sister-in-law, Juanita (Brian) Earle; brother-in-law, Gene Kennedy; several dear nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
Mrs. Bulkley was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ben Bulkley,;daughter, Karen Drury; grandchildren, Lauren, Keegan, Luke and Quinn; brother, Pat (Gloria) Kelly; sister, Ann Weston; sister-in-law, Marie Kennedy; and brother-in-law, Jim Beers.
A very special thank you to Cheryl Torres for her wonderful and dedicated care of both Ben and Peggy over the last 2 ½ years, and to the staff at Pepper’s Personal Care Home as well.
Service details will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Altar and Rosary at 106 N. Washington St., Canton, PA 17724.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Springbrook Dr., Canton, is assisting family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
