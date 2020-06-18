Margaret S. “Peg” Chamberlain, 65, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the Skilled Nursing Unit of Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Peg was born on Feb. 25, 1955 in Burlington, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late George E. and Ada M. (Wheeler) Chamberlain Sr. She was a graduate of Troy High School and drove school bus for the school district until 1989. Peg was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church and the Burlington Reunion Committee, enjoyed bowling, softball, reading and writing, was a published poet, belonged to a women’s dart league, loved drawing and sketching, volunteered for animal rescues, and was deeply involved with her Native American (Cherokee/Iroquois) heritage and local Pow-Wows.
Peg is survived by her sister, Jean M. Campfield of Brownsburg, Indiana, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, George E. Chamberlain Jr. and Richard D. Chamberlain.
A special thanks to Nickie at M&T Bank and Dan at Vickery Funeral Home for everything you did. Peggy loved both of you. And thanks to everyone for love prayers, cards, and support. You were each one special to Peggy in your own special way.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a celebration of Peg’s life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, Pennsylvania.
Memorial contributions may be made in Peg’s memory to the Burlington Reunion Committee c/o Sharon Butts in Burlington, Pennsylvania.
Send condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
