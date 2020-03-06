Marge L. Williams, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away surrounded by family, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Towanda Guthrie Memorial Personal Care Home. Born Sept. 9, 1923 in Rummerfield Pennsylvania, she attended Towanda High School.
After graduating from high school, Marge was accepted to Cornell University as well as a business school in Philadelphia. She chose to attend the business school for a short time but returned to Rummerfield to work in her father’s general store where fate intervened. In 1941, she met the love of her life when Bert Williams stopped by her father’s store. Bert bought a soda pop, promptly shook it up and asked Marge to open it. As it sprayed all over her, Marge looked up into the eyes of the man with whom she would share the rest of her life. That same night they both coincidentally showed up at the dance in the Odd Fellows Hall in Rummerfield and from that evening forward they danced their way through a wonderful life together. Their romance was interrupted when Bert enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and left the country to serve in England. Thirty-three months later, Bert returned and the two were married on Aug. 19, 1945, at the Standing Stone Methodist Church. Marge and Bert’s marriage is one to be celebrated. They not only worked together but traveled the country in their camper, square danced into the night, played many board and card games, enjoyed a wealth of friendships, and were known for always wearing matching attire. For most of their 70-plus years together, they lived in Towanda where they became active participants in the community. In 1958, together they purchased a local fuel oil company that consisted of one rusted pickup truck and one fuel delivery truck. Initially operating from their home, they worked together to grow Williams Oil Company from its humble beginnings to a trusted provider of petroleum products and services in Towanda and the surrounding communities. Prior to her long career with Bert at Williams Oil Company, Marge was employed at Sheffield Farms, the Bradford County Court House, and GTE Sylvania.
Marge became a valuable member of the community participating in organizations such as the United Methodist Church Women’s Club, TACO, and volunteered for the American Red Cross. As a couple, Marge and Bert enjoyed a variety of activities such as camping (French Choppers Camping Club, National Campers and Hikers), square dancing (Grand Paraders) and playing cards with friends. Marge was known by her family and friends for her sharp wit and humor, her love of cooking for one and all, and her thoughtful nature. All who knew her well would be honored to receive a card or letter from Marge on any occasion.
Marge was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years in April of 2016. Since then she has been a resident of Guthrie Memorial Personal Care Home. As a young girl Marge campaigned to convince her parents that she needed a sister. As a result, very close to Marge’s 7th birthday, her sister Jan was born. Marge and Jan would become more than sisters but were the closest of friends for the rest of their lives. At the Personal Care Home, Marge’s childhood wish for a sister would once again become a blessing. Jan joined Marge in the room next door and on almost any day and time you would find the sisters together. Jan’s loving care and companionship helped Marge to feel more at home in her final years.
Marge was extremely proud of her three children, Bonney (Gary) Hettinger of Julian, Pennsylvania, Randy (Nancy) Williams of Towanda, Pennsylvania, and Wendy (Paul) Manchester of Fleming, New York. She is survived by her sister, Janice Marie Corbett. She left behind her loving grandchildren, Jayme Hettinger, Season Bonino (Mark), Bert Hettinger (Erin), Stacey Manchester, Joshua Hettinger, Joel Manchester (Kristen), Dyson Williams (Megan), Dalton Williams (Katelin) and Sydney Williams. Marge also had 12 great-grandchildren, Jacob Manchester, Christopher Hettinger, Jorden Isbell, Miranda Isbell, Abbie Bonino, Natalie Bonino, Hannah Shutter, Paul Manchester, Brock Hettinger, Connor Manchester, Isabel Hettinger and Michael Bert Williams, and a great-great-grandchild, Salem Fulmer.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, for visitation with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania. Officiating the service will be Pastor Jira Albers. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda. Memorial donations may be made in Marge’s name to the Guthrie Memorial Personal Care Activities Fund, Guthrie Hospice and TACO Food Pantry. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
