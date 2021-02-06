Margery Warren, 78 of Centerville, formerly of Chalfont; has passed away at home after a long and difficult battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Sr., daughter Sherri, and son Robert Jr. Margery was the daughter of the late Thomas & Lillian Doris Nuneviller of Dublin.
Margery is survived by son Michael (Christine) Warren of Elmira, New York; daughter Gay (Joseph) Warren of Media, PA; grandchildren, Brandon (Mary) Warren of New York, NY; McKenna (Adam) Austin of Brooklyn, NY; Stephanie (Jeffrey) Jelliff of Ridgebury, PA; David (Emily) Chamberlain, Kristen (Steven) Ryan, and Keith Chamberlain all of Salt Lake City, UT; Great-grandchildren Austin & Nathan Jelliff; Jonah & Leah Zamora; Evan & Miles Chamberlain; and a forthcoming great-grandson in March.
Margery is also survived by brothers Thomas (Evelyn) Nuneviller of Ottsville, PA; and Leigh (Betsy) Nuneviller of Dolores, CO.
Margery was born Sept. 22, 1942 in Doylestown. She graduated high school in 1960 from Central Bucks West in Doylestown. She graduated as valedictorian of her Nursing School class in 1972.
Margery moved with her family from Chalfont PA to Centerville in 1973, where she worked for Sullivan Trail Medical and ultimately retired from the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, in 1997.
Margery was a beautiful woman, wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother as well as an amazing cook. Family get-togethers always consisted of a fabulous meal followed by hours of laughter.
Very special thanks to her cousin Wayne Lear who cared for “Peachy” the last 18 months and Stephanie Jelliff who assisted with her care in her final days.
A private memorial will be scheduled for late spring or early summer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Margery’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
