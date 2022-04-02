Marguerite Linda “Margo” Fox Picou, 69. of Towanda, PA formerly of San Diego County, California, passed away February 24, 2022. Marguerite was born October 11, 1952, in Oceanside, CA the daughter of Ernest Fox and Maya (Wullschleger) Fox. Marguerite graduated from Palm Springs High School in 1969 (a year early) so that she could get on with her career and education. She went to Sonoma State University to complete her Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. She then completed a Master of Arts degree in Telecommunications and Film at San Diego State University with additional post-graduate studies in Library and Information Science. Margo honed her journalism skills, desire to write, and passion for research, on just about any topic! Margo returned many times to live and work in Palm Springs including working at the Desert Sun newspaper and Palm Springs Life magazine. She moved to San Diego in the early 1980’s to continue her career track in the field of communications and marketing.
There she met her first husband, Jack Picou, where she settled into a wonderful world of working with him and traveling. Following Jack’s passing, Margo met, and married Gordon Miller French and they would later pack up their California life and move to Towanda, PA to purchase and restore the Fox family ancestral home. Margo and Gordon worked tirelessly, remodeling, restoring, and landscaping the Walnut Street home, originally built by Margo’s grandfather. Even after Gordon passed in 2018, Margo continued her inside projects, while looking forward to Spring so that she could finish the ongoing, never ending outside projects. While living in Towanda, Marguerite was a member and trustee of the First Presbyterian Church. Formerly, she was active in Towanda First United Methodist Church. At First UMC she led the publicity effort for the celebration of the 175th anniversary of the congregation. Her communications expertise ensured a broad and appropriate observance of this historic event including a wonderful photo spread of the celebration and a well-researched series of articles highlighting both history and current activities in the life and ministry of the local congregation.
Margo formerly served as manager of the French Azilum Historic Site, substitute senior center manager for the Area Agency on Aging, and as Executive Director of the Riverside Cemetery in Towanda.
Marguerite worked tirelessly to not only maintain, but also to improve the Towanda Riverside Cemetery grounds. She collaborated with the local historical society, surveyors, local businesses, volunteers, and Towanda Borough to research and restore areas of the cemetery and preserve burial documentation. While researching her family’s genealogy, Margo discovered that her great grandparents, John Thomas Fox, a Union Army veteran of the Civil War who fought in the Battle of Antietam and his wife, Amanda “Jenny” Fuller Fox, the mother of their nine children, were buried in the Riverside Cemetery in unmarked graves. A fitting memorial was subsequently placed at the gravesite by Margo honoring their lives and place of rest.
Margo was always remembering and supporting long-time friends and co-workers. She was gracious with her gratitude for new friends and family that came into her life. Margo has had a huge impact on many of them, and in return her legacy remains. She is survived by Picou family members, including, stepson, Gary Picou, stepdaughter, Michelle Jelties and granddaughter, Angela Shanghan, French family members, stepdaughters, Susan French (Michael) Bram, Carol French (Dale) Pettit, stepson, Alan (Leticia) French, 4 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 24th, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 5 Court Street, Towanda, PA.
Margo will be laid to rest beside her first husband, John H. “Jack” Picou in El Camino Memorial Park, San Diego, CA at a later date. Those who wish to honor Margo’s memory may do so by directing contributions to the Riverside Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 1, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in her name. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
