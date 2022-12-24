My mother, Marguerite Norton, sadly passed away on December 20, 2022, at the Towanda Skilled Nursing Facility, peacefully with her family at her side. She was the daughter of Richard and Erma O’ Connor.
She was always very proud to have completed high school at SRU. She went on to work at GTE Sylvania, in Towanda, Pa. and retired after twenty-four years. After retiring she felt the need to help others by becoming a receptionist at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
Marguerite loved cooking for her family, enjoyed collecting antiques, sugar shakers, and going on cruises with her late husband Dale Norton.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Benjamin Hillyard of Ulster, Pa.,Gary and Jane Norton on Elmira, NY, and Gene and Sheri Norton of Burlington, Pa.
Marguerite was very proud to be a sister, cousin, wife, mother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother along with having many lifelong friends that she was blessed to have known.
At her request, no funeral or memorial services will be held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to share how she impacted your life or the lives of others over the years can do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
