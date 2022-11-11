Maria Therese Donnelly Van Haute, 71, of 108 Chestnut Street, Towanda, PA passed away Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Maria was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 12, 1951, the only child of James Ward Donnelly and Margaret Ann Peyton Donnelly.
She attended Saint Mary’s Academy and was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph’s Academy in Flourtown, PA. Maria continued her education at Villanova University where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree upon graduation in 1973. On June 2, 1973, Maria married Edward B. Van Haute in Philadelphia, PA. Maria devoted her life to caring for and raising her family. She was a communicant of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Towanda and was an active supporter of the Endless Mountains Pregnancy Care Center in Towanda. Maria enjoyed art especially painting in oils.
Her family includes her devoted husband of 49 years, Edward B. Van Haute Sr., loving children, Heidi A. (Matthew) Tavani of Towanda, Edward B. (Danielle) Van Haute Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA, Gretchen (Robert) McCarron of Akron, OH, Ward J. (Rebecca) Van Haute of Coopersburg, PA, Karl N. (Ally) Van Haute of Prince Frederick MD, Liesl M. (Matthew) Schiavone of Chesapeake Beach, MD, 36 beloved grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Maria was predeceased by a grandson, Albert Mateo Van Haute.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, PA with Rev. Joseph Kuriappilly, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda, PA. The family suggests that bequests be directed to Saints Peter and Paul Church, 106 Third Street, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Endless Mountains Pregnancy Care Center, State Street, Towanda, PA 18848 in Maria’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
