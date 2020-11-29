Marian L. Baker Thurston, 84, of North Towanda, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Marian was born in Towanda the daughter of Francis William Baker and Marjorie L. Rockwell Baker. She was a graduate of Towanda High School. Marian’s main interest in life was in her home and family. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and was a member of the Towanda Garden Club. Marian also enjoyed crafts, bowling, and hunting in early years. She is survived by her sons, Ray (Sandy) Thurston III of North Towanda, Jeffery (Melissa) Thurston of Towanda, Tim Thurston of North Towanda, grandchildren, Ray Thurston IV, Misty Thurston, Tony Spencer, Kevyn Thurston, and Timothy Raymond Thurston, great grandchildren, Riley, Zeryk, and Lucas Thurston, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special cousin Nancy Montgomery of Towanda.
In addition to her parents, Marian was predeceased by her husband Raymond P. Thurston Jr on Jan. 14, 1984 and her sister, Beverly Brown. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in Marian’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
